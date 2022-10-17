Doma is the perfect blend for anyone looking to achieve a greater sense of calm throughout their day. With a 1:3 ratio of CBD to THC, Doma is an excellent option for individuals seeking a lighter, calmer cannabis experience with only moderate sedation.

Tinctures are absorbed sublingually, so essential cannabinoids are absorbed directly into the bloodstream. Effects are delayed through the absorption process but are prolonged. The application is very discreet, with no odor.