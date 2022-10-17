About this product
Doma is the perfect blend for anyone looking to achieve a greater sense of calm throughout their day. With a 1:3 ratio of CBD to THC, Doma is an excellent option for individuals seeking a lighter, calmer cannabis experience with only moderate sedation.
Tinctures are absorbed sublingually, so essential cannabinoids are absorbed directly into the bloodstream. Effects are delayed through the absorption process but are prolonged. The application is very discreet, with no odor.
Fluent Cannabis Care
We strive to make the most consistent, highest quality cannabis in the industry because we care about our customers and want them to have the very best outcomes. We spare nothing when we develop and deliver our products. We invest time, effort, knowledge, passion, pride and a meticulous process to guarantee the best user experience possible.