One the most discreet and convenient forms of consumption. The cannabinoids are processed and absorbed by the way of the liver, which means effects are more prolonged than most forms of cannabis ingestion. A diverse variety of options are available. Doma is the perfect blend for anyone looking to achieve a greater sense of calm throughout their day. With a 1:3 ratio of CBD to THC, Doma is an excellent option for individuals seeking a lighter, calmer cannabis experience with only moderate sedation.
We strive to make the most consistent, highest quality cannabis in the industry because we care about our customers and want them to have the very best outcomes. We spare nothing when we develop and deliver our products. We invest time, effort, knowledge, passion, pride and a meticulous process to guarantee the best user experience possible.