“Vaping” is short for “vaporization”. Effects are felt immediately and unlike smoking, no combustion or burning takes place. Portable vaporizers are very discreet, as vapor dissipates quickly with minimal odor. While the specific ratio of Sativa to Indica technically falls within the ‘hybrid’ label, patients generally agree the effects fall mostly on the Indica side. Derived from the West Coast classic Sweet Kush, Lyra has a particularly sweet flavor and aroma with hints of earthy and fruity tones. The immediate effect is cerebral, but that quickly fades into bodily deep relaxation. The effects are described as creativity inducing while delivering a healthy dose of euphoria.