Ideal for localized pain, cramps and inflammation with prolonged effects. The absorption rate is very high and like other suppositories, the application puts the medication closer to internal cellular walls so essential cannabinoids enter the bloodstream much more quickly. Bred specifically for its therapeutic levels of CBD, Perla is an indica-dominant strain valued for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Even with a higher percentage off THC (3%), Perla Black still produces no euphoria with all added benefits of our purest CBD extract.