The cannabinoids are absorbed directly into the skin for more focused therapeutic effects. Ideal for localized pain and inflammation with no psychoactive effects. Newer patients and those with a low THC tolerance can apply topicals with confidence. Bred specifically for its therapeutic levels of CBD, Perla is an indica-dominant strain valued for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Even with a higher percentage off THC (3%), Perla Black still produces no euphoria with all added benefits of our purest CBD extract.