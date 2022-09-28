Ideal for localized pain, cramps and inflammation with prolonged effects. The absorption rate is very high and like other suppositories, the application puts the medication closer to internal cellular walls so essential cannabinoids enter the bloodstream much more quickly. Polaris was bred specifically for its potent psychoactive effects that blanket both mind and body. Based on the Indica classic Grandaddy Purple, Polaris is an Indica-dominant strain that manages to deliver a heavy feeling of full-body relaxation and cerebral euphoria that medical patients appreciate for nighttime use.