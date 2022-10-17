With a 4:1 CBD | THC ratio, Vela has generally considered a good introduction to cannabis as an adjunct therapy, containing four times the concentration of CBD relative to THC. With minimal THC, Vela produces very little psychoactivity/euphoria yet both cannabinoids work synergistically to increase its effectiveness. Tinctures are absorbed sublingually, so essential cannabinoids are absorbed directly into the bloodstream. Effects are delayed through the absorption process but are prolonged. The application is very discreet, with no odor.