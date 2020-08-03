About this product
Simply screw in your cartridge and begin vaping with no pre-heating or warm-up necessary. The Pulse significantly maintains the flavor and terpene profile of your oils, offers bigger draws, and regulates temperature to prevent burning or damaging the cartridge.
The Pulse can read the resistance of any cartridge, and intuitively adjusts heat settings for optimal use. It is also compatible with all 510 thread concentrate cartridges.
The Pulse sports an LED screen that displays multiple variables including battery life, resistance, voltage, and wattage. The battery even features a manual setting for personalized temperature settings.
The Pulse can read the resistance of any cartridge, and intuitively adjusts heat settings for optimal use. It is also compatible with all 510 thread concentrate cartridges.
The Pulse sports an LED screen that displays multiple variables including battery life, resistance, voltage, and wattage. The battery even features a manual setting for personalized temperature settings.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fluent Cannabis Care
We strive to make the most consistent, highest quality cannabis in the industry because we care about our customers and want them to have the very best outcomes. We spare nothing when we develop and deliver our products. We invest time, effort, knowledge, passion, pride and a meticulous process to guarantee the best user experience possible.