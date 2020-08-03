Simply screw in your cartridge and begin vaping with no pre-heating or warm-up necessary. The Pulse significantly maintains the flavor and terpene profile of your oils, offers bigger draws, and regulates temperature to prevent burning or damaging the cartridge.



The Pulse can read the resistance of any cartridge, and intuitively adjusts heat settings for optimal use. It is also compatible with all 510 thread concentrate cartridges.



The Pulse sports an LED screen that displays multiple variables including battery life, resistance, voltage, and wattage. The battery even features a manual setting for personalized temperature settings.