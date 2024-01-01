We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Edibles
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
5 products
Flower
Russian Snow
by Flurish Group
THC 17%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Dream Berry
by Flurish Group
THC 83%
CBD 0%
Flower
Master Kush
by Flurish Group
THC 15.67%
CBD 0%
Flower
East Coast Sour Diesel
by Flurish Group
THC 16%
CBD 0%
Flower
WIFI OG
by Flurish Group
THC 21.91%
CBD 0%
Cannabis