  • 15MG Available in Hybrid Assorted Flavors | Pineapple, Sour Apple, Mango & Watermelon
  • Hybrid And Sativa 300MG Boxes Available | Pineapple, Sour Apple, Mango & Watermelon
  • Hybrid And Sativa 150MG Boxes Available | Pineapple, Sour Apple, Mango & Watermelon
  • 15MG Available in Hybrid Assorted Flavors | Pineapple, Sour Apple, Mango & Watermelon
Logo for the brand Flurish Group

Flurish Group

Live Free & Flurish
All categoriesCannabisEdibles

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

5 products
Product image for Russian Snow
Flower
Russian Snow
by Flurish Group
THC 17%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dream Berry
Flower
Dream Berry
by Flurish Group
THC 83%
CBD 0%
Product image for Master Kush
Flower
Master Kush
by Flurish Group
THC 15.67%
CBD 0%
Product image for East Coast Sour Diesel
Flower
East Coast Sour Diesel
by Flurish Group
THC 16%
CBD 0%
Product image for WIFI OG
Flower
WIFI OG
by Flurish Group
THC 21.91%
CBD 0%