Logo for the brand Flux by Infinite

Flux by Infinite

Atomizer

About this product

The Flux by Infinite Atomizer set is ideal for making your favorite live resin, wax or shatter in to a portable experience! Simply screw on the atomizer bucket to a button operated 510 thread battery (not compatible with sub-ohm batteries), and you're ready to fill! Magnetic mouth piece makes refilling a breeze, and the two bucket set gives you the flexibility you need. Do not overfill - it's best to use approximately 0.1g of concentrate at a time, which is approximately 5 - 10 draws. Pairs perfectly with the Flux by Infinite Capacitor to make a complete vape pen.
