About this product

The Flux by Infinite Atomizer set is ideal for making your favorite live resin, wax or shatter in to a portable experience! Simply screw on the atomizer bucket to a button operated 510 thread battery (not compatible with sub-ohm batteries), and you're ready to fill! Magnetic mouth piece makes refilling a breeze, and the two bucket set gives you the flexibility you need. Do not overfill - it's best to use approximately 0.1g of concentrate at a time, which is approximately 5 - 10 draws. Pairs perfectly with the Flux by Infinite Capacitor to make a complete vape pen.