About this product
If it ain’t broke...well, you know. Taste how well the traditional flavors of the charred oak barrel and spice combined with the silky sweetness of American Cola pay homage to traditional bourbon cocktails.
Up front, the dry, woodiness of oak and richness of grain gives way to a touch of sweet vanilla. Natural hemp emerges on the back, unlocking the slow, dark finish of toasted char and bitter tannins of a bourbon barrel.
Up front, the dry, woodiness of oak and richness of grain gives way to a touch of sweet vanilla. Natural hemp emerges on the back, unlocking the slow, dark finish of toasted char and bitter tannins of a bourbon barrel.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flyers Cocktail Co
We’ve deconstructed some of the world’s most popular cocktails and reimagined them by substituting alcohol with the highest quality water-soluble hemp.
Partnering with Ivy Mix, one of America’s most awarded mixologists, over 6 months and 45+ rounds of flavor interactions, we created Flyers Cocktails. These sophisticated drinks are 60 cals or less, use all-natural ingredients and have no preservatives.
We offer modern-day drinkers a choice that’s healthier, still gives a sense of euphoria, eliminates hangovers and most importantly, has a sensorial cocktail journey.
We’ve crafted Flyers to reimagine how today’s generation, as well as future generations socially enjoy themselves and imbibe.
Sip. Savor. And enjoy the present.
Partnering with Ivy Mix, one of America’s most awarded mixologists, over 6 months and 45+ rounds of flavor interactions, we created Flyers Cocktails. These sophisticated drinks are 60 cals or less, use all-natural ingredients and have no preservatives.
We offer modern-day drinkers a choice that’s healthier, still gives a sense of euphoria, eliminates hangovers and most importantly, has a sensorial cocktail journey.
We’ve crafted Flyers to reimagine how today’s generation, as well as future generations socially enjoy themselves and imbibe.
Sip. Savor. And enjoy the present.