About this product
Inspired by Japan’s celebrated Yuzu fruit, our Tokyo Marg is a perfect balance of East and West flavors.
Discover the aromatic citrus tang of Japanese Yuzu as it slowly transitions to slightly sweet notes of marmalade and citron. The warmth of chili rounds out the sip, hitting the back of your throat with the zing of green hemp.
About this brand
Flyers Cocktail Co
We’ve deconstructed some of the world’s most popular cocktails and reimagined them by substituting alcohol with the highest quality water-soluble hemp.
Partnering with Ivy Mix, one of America’s most awarded mixologists, over 6 months and 45+ rounds of flavor interactions, we created Flyers Cocktails. These sophisticated drinks are 60 cals or less, use all-natural ingredients and have no preservatives.
We offer modern-day drinkers a choice that’s healthier, still gives a sense of euphoria, eliminates hangovers and most importantly, has a sensorial cocktail journey.
We’ve crafted Flyers to reimagine how today’s generation, as well as future generations socially enjoy themselves and imbibe.
Sip. Savor. And enjoy the present.
