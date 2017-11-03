Heavy Hitter 2g Disposable Vape - Mango Gelato

by Flying Monkey
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Heavy Hitter 2g Disposable Vape - Mango Gelato

About this product

The purest cannabinoids and most flavorful terpenes combined together in our flagship disposable vape. Heavy Hitter is a mouthwatering disposable vape made to give you the perfect hit every time, with flavor that is next to none. This juice is made with just two ingredients: potent cannabinoid oil, and flavorful terpene extract.

Specs:
2000mg Total
Strain Specific Terpenes
1600+ Puffs
USB-C Rechargeable

About this strain

The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana. 

Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand Flying Monkey
Flying Monkey
Shop products
Flying Monkey began with three brothers who started their journey hand making prerolls in their home. From extraction, to quality assurance, packaging, and sales we control our process to ensure the best product possible. We take pride in our in-house production, extensive varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products.

Our products are crafted using evidence-based, rigorously studied scientific data of different cannabinoids that were compiled over decades to deliver the true representation of the plant. We focus on curating precise compositions of each cannabinoid to bring you the best stuff possible.

With a combination of our industry experience, PhD-level knowledge, and love for the plant, we are able to offer you consistent products so that you can expect to feel the same great effects every time.
