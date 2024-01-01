Smokes smooth, burns slow, hits heavy. Our Heavy Hitter Blunts come packed with 2g of premium infused flower, are hand painted with potent distillate, and are dusted with fresh kief. Each blunt comes packed in a premium tobacco free blunt wrap that produces a smoke so smooth, you’ll wish it never ends.
Specs: 4000mg Total Kief Coated 15 Min Burn Time Hand Rolled Strain Specific Terpenes
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Flying Monkey began with three brothers who started their journey hand making prerolls in their home. From extraction, to quality assurance, packaging, and sales we control our process to ensure the best product possible. We take pride in our in-house production, extensive varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products.
Our products are crafted using evidence-based, rigorously studied scientific data of different cannabinoids that were compiled over decades to deliver the true representation of the plant. We focus on curating precise compositions of each cannabinoid to bring you the best stuff possible.
With a combination of our industry experience, PhD-level knowledge, and love for the plant, we are able to offer you consistent products so that you can expect to feel the same great effects every time.