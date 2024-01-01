Loading...

Product image for Bubblegum Cartridge 0.5g
Solvent
Bubblegum Cartridge 0.5g
by Focused Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Durban Kush Distillate Syringe 1g
Solvent
Durban Kush Distillate Syringe 1g
by Focused Labs
THC 92%
CBD 0%
Product image for Diesel Distillate Syringe 1g
Solvent
Diesel Distillate Syringe 1g
by Focused Labs
THC 90%
CBD 0%
Product image for Durban Poison Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
Solvent
Durban Poison Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Focused Labs
THC 97%
CBD 0%
Product image for Grape Krypt Distillate Syringe 1g
Solvent
Grape Krypt Distillate Syringe 1g
by Focused Labs
THC 98%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pachamama CESH Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Pachamama CESH Cartridge 0.5g
by Focused Labs
THC 76%
CBD 0%
Product image for Hell's Fire Distillate Syringe 1g
Solvent
Hell's Fire Distillate Syringe 1g
by Focused Labs
THC 90%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pachamama Distillate Syringe 1g
Solvent
Pachamama Distillate Syringe 1g
by Focused Labs
THC 92%
CBD 0%
Product image for Flo CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Flo CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by Focused Labs
THC 85%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mandarin Poison Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Mandarin Poison Cartridge 0.5g
by Focused Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Crack Dawg Distillate Syringe 1g
Solvent
Crack Dawg Distillate Syringe 1g
by Focused Labs
THC 73%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Glue Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Sour Glue Cartridge 0.5g
by Focused Labs
THC 70%
CBD 0%