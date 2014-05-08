About this strain
Vanilla Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
404 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
