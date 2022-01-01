Mangos are so packed with vitamins, phytochemicals, polyphenols, carotenoids, terpenes and more, it’s easy to see why they became one of the most widely cultivated fruits. Despite all it’s prowess, we’ve decided to spice things up with a dash of chili heat. Chili powder contains capsaicin, which is utilized in myriad ways. From analgesia to piquancy, capsaicin’s kick can help release endorphans and enhance your high.