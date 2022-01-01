About this product
Dehydrated kiwi are a natural digestive aid, loaded with enzymes, fiber, and potassium to keep electrolytes in check. Additionally, dehydrated kiwi are a good source of protective antioxidants and immunity-boosting vitamins, calcium, and iron. Evidence also suggests eating kiwi to increase antioxidant intake as a means of preventing periodontitis, an inflammatory condition of the tissues around your teeth.
