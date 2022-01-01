Dehydrated papaya is naturally rich in dietary fiber, antioxidants, and beta-carotene. Due to its high-alkaline enzymes, it is especially effective in ridding the digestive tract of constipation. Dehydrated papaya also helps the body to produce more arginine — an essential amino acid that activates human growth hormones (HGH). These hormones are important for the rejuvenation and rebuilding of cells in the liver, muscles, skin, and bones.