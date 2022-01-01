About this product
Dehydrated papaya is naturally rich in dietary fiber, antioxidants, and beta-carotene. Due to its high-alkaline enzymes, it is especially effective in ridding the digestive tract of constipation. Dehydrated papaya also helps the body to produce more arginine — an essential amino acid that activates human growth hormones (HGH). These hormones are important for the rejuvenation and rebuilding of cells in the liver, muscles, skin, and bones.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!