2g HHC Disposable Cartridge with Guava Jam Strain Terpenes
About this product
Guava Jam is one of our three original cannabis-derived terpene strains (with Lemon Crush and Garlic Jam), and remains one of our most popular. This single origin indica-dominant hybrid strain appeals to so many different tastes because of its supreme balance: a pleasantly sweet, herbal aroma gives way to earthy fruit flavors; a calm, relaxing experience that maintains energy; and a dynamic terpene composition is complex, yet fully approachable.
HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) is one of many known cannabinoids (like CBD, CBN, CBG, THC, etc.) found naturally in the hemp plant. HHC is special because it is not Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), but produces a similar relaxing, euphoric sensation.
Forge's stock of pure (terpene free) HHC from Colorado Chromatography, our exclusive HHC supplier, has been tested by KCA Laboratory for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, and residual solvents. Visit https://forgehemp.com/third-party-tests to view this report and Certificates of Analysis (COAs) for ALL of our finished products.
DEVICE SPECIFICATIONS:
-35W push-button pre-heat to prevent clogs
-Adjustable airflow
-Recharge with a standard Type-C charger (charger not included)
-0.5 Subohm ceramic coil
-25W auto draw
-Metal casing
-Terpene identification on the cartridge
-Silicone mouthpiece cover
CONTAINS: 100% hemp-derived HHC (9R & 9S HEXAHYDROCANNABINOL) Distillate & 5% Guava Jam terpenes extracted from hemp plants.
WARNING: THIS PRODUCT IS FOR ADULTS AGE 21 AND OVER, OR LEGAL AGE OF USE BY STATE. HHC CAUSES INTOXICATION AND MAY RESULT IN A POSITIVE DRUG TEST. DO NOT OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF PREGNANT OR NURSING. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN & MINORS. CONSULT A PHYSICIAN BEFORE USING THIS PRODUCT.
THIS PRODUCT IS IN COMPLIANCE WITH SEC. 10113 OF THE 2018 FARM BILL & CONTAINS <0.3% DELTA-9-THC. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT APPROVED BY THE FDA TO TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.
About this brand
Forge Hemp Company - Premium HHC, CBD, CBN & Delta-8 THC
Since 2019, Forge Hemp Company has dared to redefine the industry’s standards for strength, quality, and innovation. Our Denver-based boutique brand of HHC, CBD, CBN, and Delta-8 THC reflect the highest levels of craftsmanship and customer service.
First and Best in HHC
Forge was the first company in the world to sell an HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) retail product. We credit Daniel in Scotch Plains, NJ for being first on Guava Jam HHC cartridges the moment they went live on our site on July 29, 2021! Less than three months later, Forge was first to launch an HHC edible. Christopher of Groton, CT claims the honors of first purchaser on October 21, 2021 with a package of our 20mg HHC Pomegranate Lemalade gummies.
Most HHC Variety
Today, we take pride in offering the industry’s most choice in HHC, and we’re always adding new items based on customer feedback and requests. Forge offers nine cannabis-derived terpene varieties and two botanically-derived terpenes, as well as 2 gram and 1 gram disposable cartridges, 510-thread cartridges, distillate syringes, concentrate pucks, and HHC gummies.
Highest HHC Quality
What never changes is our commitment to delivering top quality, authentic HHC. Colorado Chromatography, the group that patented the process for refining Hexahydrocanninol, has always been our sole supplier of HHC. With the best HHC, only the best terpenes will do. We source all of our ultra-premium fresh-extracted cannabis-derived terpenes from the artisan chemists at Terpene Belt Farms in Northern California. It took us nearly a year to offer disposable cartridges because we couldn’t find any that met our high standards. At last we found disposable, rechargeable cartridges with pre-heat buttons, metal housings, and subohm ceramic coils for big clouds and no clogs.
Roots in CBD
Before Forge existed, we used CBD for pain, stress, and sleep. We knew CBD worked. But we saw too many products on store shelves with misleading labels, containing pathetically low amounts of CBD, at outrageous prices. We were frustrated, yet inspired to achieve a higher standard for effectiveness, and therefore value. We began blending the highest quality ingredients with strong and transparent CBD concentrations. We also made an early commitment to ZERO THC formulas with tinctures made from true THC-free hemp distillates.
Today, we’re realizing our vision to bring the benefits of Hemp CBD to more people everywhere, and evolving our line of premium cannabinoids with innovations in HHC, CBN, Delta-8, and more.
State License(s)
OCM-HMPR-22-03458
34156703-0000
MFE21318