Foria

Basics Tonic 500mg

About this product

Unlike cheaper CBD products made with "CBD Isolate," we exclusively use Broad-Spectrum CBD — which is far more beneficial because it contains a range of cannabinoids & terpenes that enhance absorption and efficacy.

500mg: 30+ servings active CBD per bottle
Broad-spectrum CBD from sun-grown USA hemp
100% organic MCT oil from sustainable coconuts
Free of solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides
No additives, preservatives or THC
Discounts cannot be combined
No Delivery to: Canada, Portugal, Spain, Malaysia.
