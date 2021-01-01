About this product
With natural & organic aphrodisiac terps & herbs (and zero artificial additives) Empower is perfect for inspiration at work, play, or in the bedroom.
- Sourced from sun grown cannabis cultivated to organic standards
- 4:1 CBD / THC for gentle micro-dosing
- All-natural & organic ingredientsCO2-extracted & lab-tested for purity
- Zero cutting agents or propylene glycol
- All-ceramic heating element, for pure & tasty vapor
About this brand
Foria
From the start, Foria has been an innovator in non-psychoactive cannabinoid products, innovating cannabis-infused arousal oil & suppositories that are effective for menstrual relief and sexual healing & pleasure.
Due to the intimate nature of those products, purity has always been our number one concern. Naturally, all our formulas use only the purest ingredients, either organic-certified or grown to organic standards. Whether THC/CBD cannabis or hemp-only CBD, our ingredients & products are independently tested for purity from all contaminants.
