About this product
Crafted from sun-grown cannabis cultivated to organic standards.
- 30mg THC / 20mg CBD
- In 100% Fair Trade Organic Cocoa Butter
- Independently tested for purity: free of pesticides, heavy metals, microbes and other toxins
- 6 servings per bag
About this brand
Foria
From the start, Foria has been an innovator in non-psychoactive cannabinoid products, innovating cannabis-infused arousal oil & suppositories that are effective for menstrual relief and sexual healing & pleasure.
Due to the intimate nature of those products, purity has always been our number one concern. Naturally, all our formulas use only the purest ingredients, either organic-certified or grown to organic standards. Whether THC/CBD cannabis or hemp-only CBD, our ingredients & products are independently tested for purity from all contaminants.
