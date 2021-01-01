About this product

THE TOP SHELF HALF OUNCE ODOR PROOF STORAGE JARS - Formline uses a custom mold with specifications for thick premium quality glass which exceeds all competition. The bottom of the jar contains Grip edges designed to keep your glass from slipping out of your hands.



PREVENT MOLDS AND INCREASE SHELF LIFE - UV protection reduces the chances of mold which keeps herb more fresh than a typical mason jar



ULTIMATE PROTECTION WITH FORM FIT CARRYING CASE - Rest assured your UV Holistic Apothocary Jar and Lid will be safe in our custom carrying case designed exclusively for Formline Jars. Retail Box included! Makes a great gift



EASY TO USE, NO MORE WASTING PRODUCT - No more dropping your contents on the floor. The wide mouth makes it easier to refill than a standard opening. Great for Essential Oils.



100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Formline Supply is an American Brand and Company that you can trust. We are always responsive to our customers and you can be sure that your purchases here are backed by our 100% Satisfaction guarantee.