INCREASE GROW RATES - Formline Grow Pots are the smart way to grow. Fabric grow pots allow plants to Air-Prune which makes root-bound a thing of the past. Grow stronger plants quicker without haveing to worry about your roots suffocating each other as they grow to the edges of your plastic pot.



CONTROL TEMPERATURE AND IMPROVE PLANT HEALTH - Heat trapped in plastic pots can limit the potential of your plants. Formline grow pots are porous which allows heat to dissipate resulting in healthier plants with higher yields.



NO MORE OVER WATERING - Watering too much can lead to droopy leaves and mold buildup. Formline Grow Bags allow air through the fabric sides and help contents dry evenly



THICK DURABLE CONSTRUCTION - Formline grow bags are built durable with heavy duty fabric. Nylon handles are strategically placed for easier movement and added durability.