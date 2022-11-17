About this product
Airtight Hard Shell Container with waterproof seal helps lock in Odors and Smells while protecting your glass and other valuables during travel and outdoor activities.
Made of hard impact PP and Glass Fiber designed to absorb high impacts.
Airtight and Waterproof - IP67
Includes Pick and Pull Foam to custom fit all your accessories.
Combine with a Slim Aluminum Pocket Container (Sold Separately) for Ultimate Smell Proof Protection.
External Measurement - 7.5 x7 x 2.25 Inches
Made of hard impact PP and Glass Fiber designed to absorb high impacts.
Airtight and Waterproof - IP67
Includes Pick and Pull Foam to custom fit all your accessories.
Combine with a Slim Aluminum Pocket Container (Sold Separately) for Ultimate Smell Proof Protection.
External Measurement - 7.5 x7 x 2.25 Inches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Formline Supply
Formline Supply is a leading manufacturer of Smell Proof Bags, Scent Proof Cases, and Odor Proof Containers. Established in 2017, Southern California's FORMLINE has quickly earned the reputation of having the highest quality storage products and unparalleled customer service. Find out why over 100,000+ happy customers have chosen FORMLINE as their storage brand of choice. Free Shipping on Everything, 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.