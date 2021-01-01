About this product

The Formline Internal Roll Closure allows for you to separate your smelly products and your regular products within the main compartment. Use the entire roll closure for a large amount of stinky products or use a portion of it to create a false bottom for easy access to your non-smelly products while keeping everything within it private.



This is an exclusive design available ONLY in Formline Backpacks.



Separate Laptop Compartment. No need to store your expensive electronics, iPads, and tablet devices with your smelly products. A separate compartment with durable Ykk zippers provides padded protection for your important goods.



