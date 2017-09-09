About this product
A hybrid cross between Peyote Purple and Cookies Kush, Peyote Cookies has a sweet earthy aroma with tropical overtones and accented by nutty, vanilla flavors. Patients have reported that it produces euphoric effects that are long-lasting and it helps the body relax while still allowing the brain to focus and be creative.
About this strain
Peyote Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Peyote Purple with Cookies Kush. Peyote Cookies produces euphoric effects that are long-lasting. This strain features a unique flavor profile with hints of guava, vanilla, coffee and earth. Growers say Peyote Cookies is easy to grow and is resistant to mold. When flowering, you'll get to enjoy vivid colors like red and purple. Medical marijuana patients choose Peyote Cookies to help relieve symptoms associated with nausea, pain and depression.
Peyote Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
72 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ForwardGro
ForwardGro has combined best in class greenhouse growing practices, business management, medical cannabis research, and patient advocacy to become one of Maryland’s premier growers of medical cannabis. The team understands the plant-related benefits of growing cannabis in an energy-efficient and sustainable greenhouse environment will result in the most consistent product possible.