ForwardGro
Yeti OG
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Yeti OG effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
