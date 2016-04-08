Loading…
Logo for the brand ForwardGro

ForwardGro

Yeti OG

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD

Yeti OG effects

Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
