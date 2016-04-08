About this strain
Originally known as the Headband BX, Yeti OG was bred by NorCal collective Loompa Farms and has become a highly sought after strain due to its incredible taste and heavy yields. This strain is a very good choice for relaxation and pain relief. Featuring a rich, creamy-tasting smoke with strong undertones of diesel fuel and hints of lemon and pine, Yeti OG is a favorite with connoisseurs of flavorful cannabis.
Yeti OG effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
