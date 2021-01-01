Freddy's Fuego
Breath Mints Infused Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Freddy's Fuego Infused Premium Flower 1g Pre-roll.
Dense frosty purple buds reeking of sweet vanilla, hints of caramel & sharp mint. Heavy Indica, powerful body high with strong euphoric effects. (Flower + Kief)
Classification:
Indica
Lineage:
SinMint Cookies x Mendo Breath
Breeder: Sin City Seeds
**Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!