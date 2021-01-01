Loading…
Freddy's Fuego

Sherb Crasher Golden Nuggets

Freddy's Fuego Golden Nuggets Popcorn Buds 1/2 Oz.
Immaculate Purple Punch flavors with a heavy Wedding Cake potency. Insane nodule dense growing nugs, tightly stacked and doused in trichomes. Sweet grape gelato flavors with whipped cream sweetness and undertones of burnt rubber. Smells like grape nerds deep fried in sugar.

Classification
Indica

Lineage:
Sunset Sherbet x Wedding Crasher

Breeder:
Seed Junky Genetics

**Available in 14g units only**
