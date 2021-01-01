Loading…
Freddy's Fuego

Hell Cat Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Freddy's Fuego Premium Flower 1g Pre-roll.
Gorgeous lime green hue with perfectly contrasting orange hairs, covered in a forest of bulbous trichomes. Super sticky buds with an insane Dutch Treat/ XJ-13/ Jack Herer like aroma mixed with a heavy diesel aroma.

Classification:
Sativa

Lineage:
Unknown

Breeder:
Unknown

**Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!