About this product

Freddy's Gold, in-house produced 1g Strain Specific Distillate Vape Cart.

GSC, also called GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies), is an indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC produces euphoric effects followed with full-body relaxation. This strain typically features a high level of THC, so it is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. GSC is loved for its sweet and pungent flavor profile with notes of mint, cherry and lemon



Classification:

Hybrid



Lineage:

Durban Poison x O.G. Kush



Breeder:

Sensi Seeds



**Available in 1g units only**