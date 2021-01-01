Loading…
Logo for the brand Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego

GSC Liquid Gold Cartridge 1g

About this product

Freddy's Gold, in-house produced 1g Strain Specific Distillate Vape Cart.
GSC, also called GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies), is an indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC produces euphoric effects followed with full-body relaxation. This strain typically features a high level of THC, so it is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. GSC is loved for its sweet and pungent flavor profile with notes of mint, cherry and lemon

Classification:
Hybrid

Lineage:
Durban Poison x O.G. Kush

Breeder:
Sensi Seeds

**Available in 1g units only**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!