Freddy's Fuego
GSC Liquid Gold Cartridge 1g
About this product
Freddy's Gold, in-house produced 1g Strain Specific Distillate Vape Cart.
GSC, also called GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies), is an indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC produces euphoric effects followed with full-body relaxation. This strain typically features a high level of THC, so it is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. GSC is loved for its sweet and pungent flavor profile with notes of mint, cherry and lemon
Classification:
Hybrid
Lineage:
Durban Poison x O.G. Kush
Breeder:
Sensi Seeds
**Available in 1g units only**
