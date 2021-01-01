About this product

Freedom Extracts CBD Balm is made from all natural ingredients. This balm applies topically to the skin which can be a very powerful delivery method. We have different scent options infused with essential oils like Camphor and Arnica as well as Menthol for all your needs.



We currently have one size which is a 2oz (60mL/56g) jar available in 250mg, 500mg and 1000mg of CBD. Our ingredients as well as their benefits are listed below.



Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, White Beeswax, Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Vitamin E Oil, Essential Oils, Broad Spectrum CBD Distillate.



Note: When ordering any natural butter, the texture may be altered if the material experiences melting, such as in transit or during processing.



Benefits:



Coconut Oil has been praised for its anti-aging properties as well as helping several skin disorders such as acne, psoriasis, and eczema. It can also be used to help soften dry cracked skin.



Beeswax has anti-inflammatory properties that encourage the healing of wounds. It is also protective, helping form a barrier between the skin and the environment without clogging pores. Further, beeswax is high in vitamin A, which has been found to support cell reconstruction and health.



Shea Butter also helps to reduce inflammation and has healing properties. It can condition, tone, and soothe your skin.



Cocoa Butter is high in fatty acids, which helps with keeping your skin hydrated, feeling soft and improving elasticity.



Lavender Essential Oil promotes relaxation, and has been known to treat anxiety, insomnia, eczema, dry skin and acne. It can also reduce inflammation and treat psoriasis.



Eucalyptus Essential Oil can help ease joint pain by reducing pain and inflammation.



﻿Lemongrass Essential Oil ﻿may help ease pain as it also helps relieve inflammation.



Helichrysum Oil can help promote skin healing and scars, and reduce inflammation.



Vitamin E Oil moisturizes and nourishes your skin and makes your skin smooth and healthy. It's also known to reduce hyperpigmentation and wrinkles, besides maintaining skin health.



This product contains no more than 0.3% THC.



LAB RESULTS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE.



Small batch handmade to ensure the best quality.