About this product
Our Pineapple Mango gummies are made with a hybrid cannabis oil distillate and are the highest quality. Each package contains twenty (20) 5mg gummies.
About this brand
Freshly Baked Company was founded in 2018 by disabled veterans Philip Smith and Jenny Roseman who found cannabis to be an effective way of managing PTSD associated with their service to our country. Philip is an Iraq combat Marine and Jenny was a 9/11 first responder at the Pentagon while in the Air Force. Motivated by their experience with cannabis, they aspired to start a company that could help others who suffer from PTSD.