Logo for the brand Friendly Farms

Friendly Farms

True OG Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

True OG effects

Reported by real people like you
339 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!