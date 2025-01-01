Meet the Friendly 3000MG CBD Freeze Gel—your trusted companion for soothing relief, now available for just $59.99. This powerful topical gel targets back pain, sore muscles, and joint discomfort, making it ideal for active individuals or anyone dealing with everyday physical strains. It provides fast, targeted relief to help you stay comfortable and maintain your active lifestyle without unnecessary doctor visits. Don’t wait – Order your CBD Freeze Gel today!



The gel quickly penetrates the skin, providing rapid, temporary relief from pain and discomfort.

This gel is vegan-friendly, making it a great choice for anyone looking to refrain from animal products.

Every batch of our CBD Freeze Gel is rigorously tested in labs to ensure it meets the highest quality standards.

Our gel pairs easily with Delta-9 gummies, enhancing your relaxation and pain relief regimen.

This is an easy-to-carry gel so you can use it anywhere and anytime.

It’s clean, quick, and efficient, ensuring relief without any hassle or mess.

Whether it’s your back, knees, or shoulders acting up, this gel is perfect for daily application wherever you need it the most, helping you stay comfortable all day.



Before applying the CBD Freeze Pain Relief Gel, clean and dry the area of the skin where you’re experiencing discomfort or pain. Squeeze a small amount of the gel onto your fingertips. Due to its high CBD concentration, a little goes a long way. Start by applying a small dab of the gel to areas where you feel discomfort. This product is made to act quickly and provide temporary relief. Massage the gel gently into your skin until it is fully absorbed. Enjoy the pleasant fragrance as you do—although warned, you might fall in love with it. You can apply the gel up to four times a day. Reapply whenever the area feels particularly painful or stiff. After applying the gel, wash your hands with soap and water to remove any residue unless your hands are in the treated area.



This gel is made explicitly for persons over 21 years of age.

Store it in dry and cool places, away from direct sunlight.

If you have any medical conditions, are pregnant, or are breastfeeding, please use this product only under the supervision of a healthcare professional.

Before using this gel, consult your doctor if you have been advised to avoid grapefruit, as interactions may occur.

Do not use this product if the tamper seal is damaged or missing to ensure safety and effectiveness.

This gel is strictly for external use; avoid any contact with the eyes and mouth to prevent irritation.

Apply this gel only to intact skin surfaces. Do not use it on open or infected wounds, as it may delay healing and lead to further irritation.

Never ingest Pain Freeze CBD Gel​; it is formulated for topical application only.

