Need a gentle solution for smooth skin or dealing with an aching back, sore muscles, and joint pain? Try our Friendly 3000MG CBD Soothing Lotion for just $59.99. Our CBD Soothing Lotion targets discomfort at the source, temporarily relieving various pains. This CBD lotion is super hydrating and made with natural ingredients that nourish and protect your skin. This lotion is great for all skin types. You can easily apply and massage it into your face, hands, and larger body parts. Plus, these lotions are vegan. So, why are you waiting? Order your CBD Lotion today!



CBD Lotion has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe inflammation in the body, targeting the root cause of pain, whether from exercise, arthritis, or other conditions.

The lotion not only helps with pain relief but also offers a soothing sensation that helps relax tight muscles and promotes a sense of physical and mental calm.

Whether it's the harsh effects of the sun, the stress of daily life or that new face wash you tried and regretted, our lotion is here to help your skin relax and recover.

Experience soft, nourished skin without the greasy feeling of heavy oils. Our lotion provides all the moisture your skin craves, leaving it smooth and hydrated, not slick.

This lotion is suitable for sensitive skin types and is gentle and safe to use daily. It can calm and soothe your skin without causing irritation or breakouts.

Our lotion absorbs quickly so that you can feel the relief almost instantly. Say goodbye to dry, stressed skin and hello to comfort and hydration in no time.

Considered the best CBD lotion for pain, this product undergoes rigorous lab testing to ensure it meets the highest industry standards.

Since it contains CBD and not THC, this lotion won't produce a "high" but instead offers pure relief and relaxation.



Wash and dry the area of your skin where you plan to apply the lotion. This ensures better absorption and effectiveness.

Squeeze a small amount of the lotion onto your fingers or directly onto the area of your skin that needs soothing.

Rub the lotion into the skin in gentle, circular motions. Make sure it is fully absorbed.

Apply as needed, especially to areas that are tense, sore, or experiencing discomfort. Depending on your needs, you can reapply it up to 1–3 times daily for maximum relief.

Let the lotion absorb into the deeper layer of the skin for a few minutes before dressing or touching the area to avoid transfer to clothes.

Once you've applied the lotion, wash your hands with soap and water.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



This lotion is for people over 21 years old.

Store it in a dry and cool place that is away from direct sunlight.

If you have any medical conditions, are pregnant, or breastfeeding, use this product only with your doctor’s advice.

Before using, check with your doctor if you are advised to avoid grapefruit, as it may cause interactions.

Do not use it if the tamper seal is broken or missing.

This lotion is for external use only. Avoid contact with eyes and mouth.

Apply to healthy, unbroken skin. Do not use on open or infected wounds.

Do not ingest this lotion. It is for topical use only.



