Our Friendly Delta 8 Blue Raspberry Gummies are the perfect treat for any occasion! Each gummy delivers a burst of fruity, refreshing raspberry flavor, paired with the benefits of 150mg of Delta 8. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or simply indulging in a flavorful experience, these gummies will leave you satisfied with their juicy, refreshing taste. Plus, they’re vegan!



What can you expect from our Delta 8 Blue Raspberry Gummies? They offer a range of benefits to help you tackle daily stress, enhance relaxation, and even support a better sleep cycle. Here are some of the perks:



Sharper focus

Improved mood

Relief from discomfort

Boosted appetite



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 10 total servings per jar.



Directions For Use: Delta 8-THC 1500 MG Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8-THC, please remember to cut into one half (1/2) piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:

Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of any FRIENDLY Hemp Delta 8-THC 1500 MG gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

read more