Feeling worn out after a long day? Our Friendly Delta 8 Orange Gummies offer a natural, delicious escape. Each gummy packs 150mg of Delta 8 and bursts with juicy orange flavor, perfect for unwinding and bringing some much-needed relaxation. These vegan gummies are crafted with all-natural ingredients, making them a guilt-free way to enjoy a little downtime. Get your 10-count pack today and turn your hectic day into a more enjoyable experience.



Users of our Delta 8 Orange Gummies have reported a variety of benefits, including:



Comfort from ongoing or sudden discomfort

Increased creativity

Boosted appetite

Better digestion

Enhanced relaxation and restoration



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 10 total servings per jar.



Directions For Use: Delta 8-THC 1500 MG Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8-THC, please remember to cut into one half (1/2) piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:

Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of any FRIENDLY Hemp Delta 8-THC 1500 MG gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

read more