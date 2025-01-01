Looking for a treat that will tantalize your taste buds? Our Friendly Delta 9 Blue Raspberry Gummies deliver deliciousness in every bite! These vegan, bite-sized gummies pack a flavorful punch with 40mg of Delta 9. Perfect for any occasion, whether you’re having a get-together or just want to enjoy a little pick-me-up. Lab-tested for quality, these gummies bring you a burst of blue raspberry goodness to enjoy.



Friendly Delta 9 Blue Raspberry Gummies offer a variety of potential benefits, including:



Relaxation and Motivation

Increased energy

Stress and discomfort relief

Boosted appetite



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving and 4 servings per package. Delta 9-THC 40MG Blue Raspberry gummies are highly potent and noticeable effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 9-THC, please cut one quarter piece in half for a micro serving or 1/8, and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta 9 40MG Blue Raspberry gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

