Craving something juicy and delicious? Check out our Friendly Delta 40MG Cherry Gummies. These Cherry Gummies are vegan and made with high-quality ingredients. With these 5-pack Cherry Gummies, it’s perfect for sharing and enjoying with friends. Lab-tested for quality, these gummies bring fun to any gathering, offering a fan-favorite taste that’s all about good vibes, laughter, and feel-good moments. So, why are you waiting? Order these THC Cherry Gummies today!



When you enjoy these Delta 9 THC Cherry Gummies, you may experience the following benefits:



Boosted energy

Enhanced focus

A sense of calm

A balanced, relaxing effect



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving and 4 servings per package. Delta 9 THC 40MG Cherry gummies are highly potent and noticeable effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 9 THC, please cut one quarter piece in half for a micro serving or 1/8, and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta 9 40MG cherry gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

