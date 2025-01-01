Don’t miss out on our Delta 9 40mg Grape Gummies! Each pack contains five potent gummies, ideal for those looking to buzz for all. Our gummies are made using only the finest ingredients, ensuring that every bite is fully packed with grapes' bold and refreshing taste. The texture is perfectly chewy, making every gummy a delightful treat that’s hard to resist. Not only are they a treat for the taste buds, but they are also lab-tested for safe use. Plus, these gummies are vegan. Order yours today!



Consuming our Grape Gummy Edibles may lead to several positive effects, including:



A boost in appetite

Improved focus

Feeling of happiness

Reduce feelings of stress



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving and 4 servings per package. Delta 9 THC 40MG Grape gummies are highly potent and noticeable effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 9 THC, please cut one quarter piece in half for a micro serving or 1/8, and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta 9 40MG grape gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

read more