About this product
Introducing the Friendly Delta 9 40MG Gummy Orange, a delightful treat that's sure to become your new favorite way to buzz! Each gummy packs a powerful 40mg of Delta 9, perfect for bringing some extra sparkle to your day or igniting the fun at your next party. Enjoy the lusciously sweet orange flavor that dances on your palate with each bite. These gummies are vegan and lab-tested for safe use. Order these Orange Gummies today!
When you consume these Orange Gummies, you may experience the following benefits:
Unwind without losing focus
Feeling of satisfaction
Sense of relief from anxiety
A boost in appetite
Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving and 4 servings per package. Delta 9 THC 40MG Orange gummies are highly potent and noticeable effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 9 THC, please cut one quarter piece in half for a micro serving or 1/8, and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta 9 40MG orange gummies.
Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed
Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.
Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.
Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.
FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.
FRIENDLY
At Friendly Hemp, we take pride in creating high quality, hemp-derived products you can trust. Our mini but mighty THCP gummies have been specially formulated for experienced users. Our best selling Delta 9 gummies, Delta 8 gummies, and Delta Blend hemp goodies are out of this world. Feeling aches and pains? Then, you have to try our broad spectrum CBD lotions and gels! Customers also love our THCA vapes and THCA diamond prerolls for a sweet experience while on the go. Whether you are looking for something calming, nourishing or balancing, our items address an array of needs using the finest full spectrum hemp available. They will quickly become a part of your everyday routine.
We have the highest quality hemp in the industry. Our dedicated team truly believes in the power of nature to instill harmony and balance in our lives, and this shines through in every product we offer.
