Introducing the Friendly Delta 9 40MG Gummy Orange, a delightful treat that's sure to become your new favorite way to buzz! Each gummy packs a powerful 40mg of Delta 9, perfect for bringing some extra sparkle to your day or igniting the fun at your next party. Enjoy the lusciously sweet orange flavor that dances on your palate with each bite. These gummies are vegan and lab-tested for safe use. Order these Orange Gummies today!



When you consume these Orange Gummies, you may experience the following benefits:



Unwind without losing focus

Feeling of satisfaction

Sense of relief from anxiety

A boost in appetite



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving and 4 servings per package. Delta 9 THC 40MG Orange gummies are highly potent and noticeable effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 9 THC, please cut one quarter piece in half for a micro serving or 1/8, and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta 9 40MG orange gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

