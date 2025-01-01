Looking for a delicious way to experience the benefits of Delta 9? Try our Friendly Delta 9 Pineapple Gummies! Each gummy delivers a potent 40mg dose, offering a balanced combination of effects. With a sweet and tangy pineapple flavor in every bite, these gummies are 100% vegan and fit a variety of dietary preferences. Don’t wait—order your tub of Pineapple Gummies today!



Our Pineapple Delta 9 Gummies are a popular choice for users who enjoy both health benefits and a tasty treat. These gummies are known for providing:



Boost in appetite

Relief from chronic or acute discomfort

Reduced feelings of depression

Longer-lasting effects



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 10 total servings per tub.



Directions For Use: Delta 9 THC 40MG Pineapple are highly potent and noticeable effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 9 THC, please remember to cut into one quarter (1/4) piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta 9 40MG pineapple gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

