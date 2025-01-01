Our Friendly Delta 9 Pineapple Gummies are the perfect choice for anyone who values both taste and experience. Available in a pack of 5, these gummies deliver a delicious pineapple flavor that’s sure to please. Plus, they’re vegan and designed to help you enjoy the natural benefits of Delta 9. Each gummy is ideal for social gatherings or a relaxing evening at home. Order your pack today for a smooth and enjoyable experience.



These Pineapple Gummies activate your CB1 and CB2 cannabinoid receptors, promoting a sense of well-being and balance. Here are some additional benefits:



Eased nausea

Relief from menstrual discomfort

Relaxation and calmness



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving and 4 servings per package. Delta 9 THC 40MG Pineapple gummies are highly potent and noticeable effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 9 THC, please cut one quarter piece in half for a micro serving or 1/8, and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta 9 40MG pineapple gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

