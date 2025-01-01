Looking for a way to kick your celebrations up a notch? Check out our Delta 9 40mg Strawberry Gummies! Made with 40mg of Delta 9 THC in each gummy, these treats will energize any gathering. The delicious strawberry flavor adds a sweet touch, making them a tasty and fan-favorite option at any event. They're vegan, too, so everyone can join in the fun. Whether you're looking to liven up a party or just enjoy a bold flavor kick, this five-pack is your go-to for a guaranteed good time. Let the good vibes roll with each tasty bite!



These strawberry Delta 9 gummies are perfect for those seeking a tasty and effective way to include THC into their wellness routine. Here are the potential benefits you can get:



Stress reduction

Enhanced social experiences

Mood elevation

Taste satisfaction

Boosted creativity



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving and 4 servings per package. Delta 9 40MG Strawberry gummies are highly potent and noticeable effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 9-THC, please cut one quarter piece in half for a micro serving or 1/8, and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta 9 40MG Strawberry gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

