Looking to add a little variety to your wellness routine? Our Friendly Delta 9 Pack of Gummies offers eight mouthwatering flavors to lift your spirits and brighten your day. These vegan gummies are crafted with Delta 9, delivering 40mg per gummy. You'll get to enjoy the tangy Blue Raspberry, rich Grape, sweet Cherry, crisp Green Apple, tropical Pineapple, zesty Orange, juicy Strawberry, and refreshing Watermelon. Each flavor is sure to delight your taste buds and elevate your experience.



With these gummies, you can enjoy the benefits no matter how packed your schedule is. Choose your flavor based on your mood and enjoy the convenience of these tasty treats. Here’s what you can expect from this variety pack:



Eased nausea

Relief from discomfort

Boosted appetite

8 flavors to suit your mood

Improved sleep



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving and 4 servings per package. Delta 9 THC 40MG Variety Bundle gummies are highly potent and noticeable effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 9 THC, please cut one quarter piece in half for a micro serving or 1/8, and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp 40MG variety bundle gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

