Step into a world of relaxation and pleasure with our Friendly Delta 9 40MG Gummy Watermelon. Infused with high-quality Delta 9 THC, these gummies are both vegan and lab-tested to ensure the highest quality. Enjoy the juicy watermelon flavor that appeals to everyone without losing the effectiveness you desire. Safe, reliable, and delicious—these gummies make relaxation easy and enjoyable. Perfect for unwinding anytime, anywhere.



These Delta 9 Watermelon Gummies are made from natural ingredients, enhancing user trust for consumption. Users may experience various benefits, including:



Feeling of satisfaction

Relaxation

Improved mood

Increased appetite



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 10 total servings per tub.



Directions For Use: Delta 9 THC 40MG Watermelon gummies are highly potent and noticeable effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 9 THC, please remember to cut into one quarter (1/4) piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta 9 40MG watermelon gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

